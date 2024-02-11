DEI Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $172.15 million and $61.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00147747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

