Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,171.69 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004406 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $60,171.69 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.00578079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00148930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00251055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00166845 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,302,486 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

