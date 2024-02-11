ELIS Price Hits $0.0350 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.01 million and $18.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,234.17 or 1.00038272 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00181907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03334966 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,106.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

