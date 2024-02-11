Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 1,870,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,782. Embecta has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $935.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after buying an additional 107,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Embecta by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

