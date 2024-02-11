Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Embecta has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $33.88.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Embecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Embecta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Embecta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

