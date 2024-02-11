Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $283,086.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00082341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,588,797 coins and its circulating supply is 73,588,505 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

