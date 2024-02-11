Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,706. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

