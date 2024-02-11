Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.54 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $300.36 billion and approximately $7.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,499.46 or 0.05198650 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00082356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,170,577 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

