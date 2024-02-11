Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.54 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $300.36 billion and approximately $7.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,499.46 or 0.05198650 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00082356 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026943 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013975 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020274 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006551 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,170,577 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
