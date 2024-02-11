Everscale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $270,560.42 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Everscale has a total market cap of $108.45 million and approximately $270,560.42 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,028,320 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,580,420 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.