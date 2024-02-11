Gas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $352.02 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Gas has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $352.02 million and $33.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 66,401,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.