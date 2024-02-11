Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Genpact Trading Up 4.6 %

Genpact stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,750,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

