Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,320,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.