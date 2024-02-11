Hedron Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $16,550.39 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

