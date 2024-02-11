Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

HP opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4,532.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

