Hermez Network Price Tops $3.91 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.95 million and $2,231.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00008128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.97 or 1.00003319 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00181907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.92691775 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,503.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

