Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.48 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.88 or 0.00016340 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,658,625 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

