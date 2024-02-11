Internet Computer Price Tops $13.18 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and approximately $91.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $13.18 or 0.00027169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,205,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,878,348 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

