IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.25

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $786.21 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.
