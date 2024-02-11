IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.25

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $786.21 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

