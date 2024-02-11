Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0082 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $83,294.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.77 or 1.00034717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00182119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0080544 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144,895.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.