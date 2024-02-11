Jet Protocol Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $118,421.63 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,010.86 or 0.99847844 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00180848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0080544 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144,895.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

