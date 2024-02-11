Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $63.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,652,204,551 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,642,657,180.542763. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14565797 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $62,975,612.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.