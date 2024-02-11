KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0163

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $539.83 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,234.17 or 1.00038272 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00181907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01532188 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

