KOK Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $970,166.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.97 or 1.00003319 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00181915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00745046 USD and is up 18.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $370,939.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.