Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.25 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.53 million and $5.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00051381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

