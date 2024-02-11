Komodo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.73 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Komodo has a market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

