Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

LGI stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 102,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

