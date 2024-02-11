Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
LGI stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
