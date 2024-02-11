Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,813,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 142,811 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

