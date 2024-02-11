Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.96 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and approximately $341,756.52 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

