Metahero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $677,898.91 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $677,898.91 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002398 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

