Metahero Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $669,212.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

