MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $461.05 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $87.81 or 0.00182249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $461.05 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015819 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.77 or 1.00034717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.13301575 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $18,913,808.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

