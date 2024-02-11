Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.600-40.300 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 4.1 %

MTD stock traded down $50.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,174.51. 291,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,143.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

