Mina Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Mina has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $143.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,124,864,093 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,578,502 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,124,407,612.8400393 with 1,049,947,637.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.32226228 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $102,383,227.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

