Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MHK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.