Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $80.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $120.75 or 0.00250839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,138.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00577417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00148492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00166790 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,396,464 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

