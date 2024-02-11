Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.89 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $307.64 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,500,768 coins and its circulating supply is 832,055,459 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

