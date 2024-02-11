Moonbeam Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $310.74 million and $6.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00082247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,464,853 coins and its circulating supply is 832,030,607 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

