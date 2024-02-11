Moonriver 1-Day Volume Hits $14.92 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $199.71 million and $14.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $22.82 or 0.00047151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,170,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,750,374 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

