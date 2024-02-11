Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.620-12.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.62-12.72 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.29.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day moving average is $299.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

