MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0043 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $74.81 million and $1.81 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,388,553,884 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
