Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.3 million.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

