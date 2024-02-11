Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $152.85 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $152.85 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00563252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00147610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00252136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00163944 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

