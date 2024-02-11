Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002396 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $154.30 million and $2.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,325.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.51 or 0.00574254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00147966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00249997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00166042 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

