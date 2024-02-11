Netrum Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.67 or 0.00051079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $52.79 million and $2,500.74 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.68032246 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $960.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

