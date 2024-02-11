Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

