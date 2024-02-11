Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,865,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.