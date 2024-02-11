Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 18.9 %

NWL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,865,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

