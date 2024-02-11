Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.624-$1.661 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,865,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 629.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

