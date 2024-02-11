Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.624-$1.661 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,865,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

