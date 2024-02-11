NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,500.24 or 0.99970608 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00181540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.